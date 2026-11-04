/US midterms 2026: America votes! Election day pictures from across the country

Millions of Americans headed to polling stations as the 2026 midterms unfolded, with campaign rallies, voter queues and election-day scenes across the country
Polling stations across the United States have become the centre of attention as millions of Americans head out to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections. From early-morning queues to voters making their way into polling booths, election day has brought a fresh wave of political activity. The turnout is being closely watched as voters decide who will represent them in Congress during the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency.
Behind the political rallies and campaign speeches, the most important moments of election day are unfolding inside polling stations. Americans are stepping into voting booths to exercise their democratic right and decide the country's political direction. Election workers are helping voters navigate the process, while ballot boxes are gradually filling up. Every vote will contribute to determining the composition of Congress and the political landscape that awaits the Trump administration.
The 2026 midterms have brought Americans from different backgrounds and communities to polling stations. Young voters, senior citizens and first-time voters are among those participating in the electoral process. For many, the election is an opportunity to express their views on the country's direction and the issues affecting their everyday lives. Their participation highlights the importance of congressional elections, which can shape legislative priorities and the political balance in Washington.
The iconic 'I Voted' stickers have once again become a familiar sight as Americans participate in the 2026 midterm elections. These stickers, handed out to voters after casting their ballots, have become a symbol of civic participation across the United States. With millions heading to polling stations, the small badges represent a larger democratic exercise that will determine the balance of power in Congress. The photograph captures a collection of the stickers ahead of their distribution in California.
Election-related activity continued outside polling stations in Arizona, where volunteers interacted with voters and shared campaign information. The photograph shows people gathering around an information table displaying election material, American flags and political literature. Several voters, including people using mobility aids, can be seen engaging with volunteers near the polling location. Such outreach efforts form an important part of the American electoral process, as campaign supporters seek to connect with voters and encourage participation in the midterm elections.
The final stretch of campaigning in Georgia saw supporters take their message directly to voters. In this photograph, a woman holds a 'Vote Today!' placard alongside campaign material supporting Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. The roadside setting, with roadwork signs visible in the background, captures one of the many ways campaign supporters seek to attract attention and encourage voter participation. Georgia remains an important political battleground, making voter mobilisation and the final campaign push particularly significant during the 2026 midterms.
Americans turned out to cast their ballots as the 2026 midterm elections got underway, with polling stations witnessing participation from voters across different age groups. The photograph captures a man holding a young child near voting booths, while other voters make their way through the polling process. The scene offers a glimpse into the everyday experience of election day, when families and individuals participate in choosing representatives who will shape the country's political landscape for the remainder of Donald Trump's presidency.