/Ramayana day 1 box office: Rs 127.5 crore worldwide opening for Ranbir-Yash starrer amid festive rush

Ramayana: Part 1 is now in theatres. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the film is touted as one of the most expensive films ever made. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is this year’s big release for Diwali.

Expectations for the film are very high. On Thursday, the film opened to mixed reactions and has earned Rs 65 crore (net) in Indian on the first day. Trade pundits had expected the film to earn Rs 100 crore on the opening day itself, considering the festive season and the aggressive promotions by the film’s team. The biggest contribution for the film came from the Hindi language, adding Rs 47.50 crore to the total. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 127.50 crore.

Ramayana Day 1 box office report

Ramayana minted a net of Rs 64.85 crore across 25,200 shows on the opening day. The numbers are just marginally more than Ranbir's last release, Animal (2023), which minted Rs 63.80 crore in India on the opening day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Apart from the Hindi version, the Kannada version of the film added Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows, Telugu Rs 6.00 crore from 1,776 shows, Tamil Rs 2.60 crore from 992 shows and Malayalam Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows to the total.



The gross India collection stands at Rs 77.50 crore and the net at Rs 64.85 crore.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 50.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 127.50 crore.

While Ramayana has had an average start, the film’s opening day collections beat Pathaan’s day 1 collections. The SRK starrer had minted Rs 57 crore on the first day.

However, Ramayana's collection fell short of Jawan's earnings at Rs 75 crore on opening day.

WION’s review of Ramayana: Part 1

In her review of the film, WION’s Shomini Sen called the film a ‘visual extravaganza’.

Sen wrote, “Adapting the epic comes with a huge responsibility, especially in a country like India, which considers the epic sacred. And the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 take utmost care to present the core story as it is without taking much artistic liberty."



“Ultimately, it triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza,” she added. Read full review here

About Ramayana

Based on the Hindu mythological epic, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravan. The film also features Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Adinath Kothare in key roles.