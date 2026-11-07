Five people were killed, and at least 12 were injured in a shooting near the main market square of Poland's second-largest city, Krakow, TVN24 reported, citing the fire brigade. Social media reports indicate that the shooter, a man in a black car, targeted pedestrians with a rifle while driving through the area. The gunman has been neutralised by the police.

In a post on X, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the shooting in southern Poland and said that the police were investigating and that he was being kept informed by the interior ministry.