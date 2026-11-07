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Poland shooting: At least five killed, 12+ injured in gunfire near Krakow's main market square; gunman 'neutralised'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 20:55 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 21:31 IST
Poland shooting: At least five killed, 12+ injured in gunfire near Krakow's main market square; gunman 'neutralised'

Gunfire near Krakow's main square: Five killed, over a dozen wounded Photograph: (Screenshots/X video)

Story highlights

Five people were killed and at least 12 injured in a shooting near the main market square of Krakow in southern Poland. The gunman was neutralised by the police. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police are investigating. Read the full story here.

Five people were killed, and at least 12 were injured in a shooting near the main market square of Poland's second-largest city, Krakow, TVN24 reported, citing the fire brigade. Social media reports indicate that the shooter, a man in a black car, targeted pedestrians with a rifle while driving through the area. The gunman has been neutralised by the police.
In a post on X, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the shooting in southern Poland and said that the police were investigating and that he was being kept informed by the interior ministry.

Gunman 'neutralised

Speaking to AFP, a Krakow police spokesperson said that "as a result of the incident, five people were killed and around a dozen others were wounded." They also revealed that the gunman was "neutralised" by police officers and transported to hospital.

Breaking news; more details awaited

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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