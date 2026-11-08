/'America took a giant step back in history', says Trump after midterm loss

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 8) called the midterm election a "giant step back in history" for the country and vowed to emerge stronger. Democrats emerged victorious in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections held on Tuesday, dealing a severe blow to Trump's Republican Party in states they had dominated for decades.

He also blamed the sweeping victory of Democrats as the reason behind a $3 trillion wipeout in stock market value.

“America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election — Even the Stock Market, which has been a ‘ROCKETSHIP’ under ‘TRUMP,’ took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss,” he wrote on Truth Social and added, “But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”.

Trump had described the November 3 elections as among the most important midterm contests in American history and forecast a thumping victory for the Republicans if his supporters turned out in large numbers. But his predictions failed miserably.

However, Trump looks unfazed with the loss as he appointed Stephen Miller, a longtime aide as the new White House chief in place of Susie Wiles.

Miller is said to be President Donald Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers, who played a key role in shaping Trumps hardline immigration agenda.

The departure of Susie Wiles marks the first significant staff shake-up following the midterms.