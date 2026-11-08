/'America took a giant step back in history', says Trump after midterm loss

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (Nov 8) called the midterm election a "giant step back in history" for the country and vowed to emerge stronger. Democrats emerged victorious in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections held on Tuesday, dealing a severe blow to Trump's Republican Party in states they had dominated for decades.
He also blamed the sweeping victory of Democrats as the reason behind a $3 trillion wipeout in stock market value.
“America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election — Even the Stock Market, which has been a ‘ROCKETSHIP’ under ‘TRUMP,’ took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss,” he wrote on Truth Social and added, “But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”.
Trump had described the November 3 elections as among the most important midterm contests in American history and forecast a thumping victory for the Republicans if his supporters turned out in large numbers. But his predictions failed miserably.
However, Trump looks unfazed with the loss as he appointed Stephen Miller, a longtime aide as the new White House chief in place of Susie Wiles.
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Miller is said to be President Donald Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers, who played a key role in shaping Trumps hardline immigration agenda.
The departure of Susie Wiles marks the first significant staff shake-up following the midterms.
Miller has served as deputy chief of staff since Trump won the presidential election for the second time. He has been hugely influential in hardline immigration policies and demanding an end to birthright citizenship.