/‘Habibi PAC’: First Muslim US Senator-elect El-Sayed launches new political action committee

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched a political action committee called the “Habibi PAC”, days after winning his Senate race against Mike Rogers and becoming the first muslim member of the United States Senate. A Federal Election Commission filing dated Thursday shows "Habibi PAC" registered under the sponsorship of Abdul El-Sayed. Political Action Committees are those which are designed to raise funds to support and oppose candidates for office. These are separate from a politician's own campaign.

The name “Habibi” is Arabic for “my beloved,” which became a popular political expression during the campaign. El-Sayed, who had campaigned openly with his Muslim identity, has been attacked by Republican leadership based on his faith. President Donald Trump called him a “jihadist”; JD Vance called him a “little weasel”, harbouring "hatred" for Michigan and the US by pushing a "politics of grievance". Republican candidate Mike Rogers also sought to associate him with the Muslim Brotherhood movement, despite no established connection.

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, defeated Republican Mike Rogers. Just after the election, El-Sayed used the word to take a dig at US Vice President JD Vance in his victory speech from Detroit: “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”