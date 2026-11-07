/Italy's Meloni blames pro-Russian hackers after foreign minister's data leak

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data has been published on the dark web, and that the people behind it are trying to obtain more information about him and his family. Tajani, also a deputy prime minister, said he had been exposed to "threats and intimidation." He did not specify what information was leaked, but suggested the cyberthreat was ongoing. He said the data had been circulating for days.
"For days now, cyber-criminals have been publishing my personal data on the dark web and seeking further information, effectively exposing me to new threats and intimidation," Tajani wrote on X.
Tajani linked the targeting to Rome's support for Ukraine. "Our position on Ukraine is the political reason I have been targeted," he said.
"Defending the freedom of a sovereign state, taking a clear stand in support of a nation's democracy and independence, is dangerous in the eyes of these criminal entities."
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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blamed pro-Russian hackers and expressed her "full solidarity" with Tajani. She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials a matter of grave concern that must be tackled with the utmost determination.
Italian media outlet Il Fatto Quotidiano, which first reported the case, attributed it to NoName057(16), a pro-Russian group it describes as close to Russian military intelligence. Since October 26, the paper reported, the group has offered payment on a dark-web site for passwords, addresses and personal details of 18 people it considers enemies of the Russian Federation. Others named include Rome chief prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, Postal Police head Ivano Gabrielli and Aviano mayor Paolo Tassan-Zanin.
Moscow has not publicly responded to the allegations. Russia has consistently denied involvement in cyberattacks abroad.
Meloni also voiced concern about "false images" circulating, which she said were shared by members of Italy's opposition.