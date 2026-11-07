/Italy's Meloni blames pro-Russian hackers after foreign minister's data leak

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data has been published on the dark web, and that the people behind it are trying to obtain more information about him and his family. Tajani, also a deputy prime minister, said he had been exposed to "threats and intimidation." He did not specify what information was leaked, but suggested the cyberthreat was ongoing. He said the data had been circulating for days.

"For days now, cyber-criminals have been publishing my personal data on the dark web and seeking further information, effectively exposing me to new threats and intimidation," Tajani wrote on X.

Tajani linked the targeting to Rome's support for Ukraine. "Our position on Ukraine is the political reason I have been targeted," he said.

"Defending the freedom of a sovereign state, taking a clear stand in support of a nation's democracy and independence, is dangerous in the eyes of these criminal entities."