/Zelensky claims Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday claimed that North Korean KN-23 missiles were used by Russia in overnight strikes in Ukraine which targeted a Ukrainian energy facility. Forensic examinations are still underway at the sites struck by ballistic missiles.

“ According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. This is further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened – against everyone in the world who provides their “services” in destroying lives,” wrote Zelensky in a post on the Social Media platform X

Zelensky said Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region, and four were shot down. The strike began on the evening of November 6 and combined Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23 and S-400 missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk and Voronezh regions. One of DTEK's energy facilities in the Kyiv region was damaged. '

“The Russians are striking bridges across the Dnipro – from Kyiv all the way to Zaporizhzhia. During the night leading into today, the Kyiv Northern Bridge was hit. Six ballistic missiles were fired at the bridge, and four struck it.”

Zelensky blamed the low interception rate on a shortage of Patriot interceptors. He said the United States is best placed to help address it. He also called the North Korean weapons further proof that global sanctions need to be significantly strengthened.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed a "massive" strike on Kyiv, saying it hit military-industrial, energy and transport facilities, including the Pivnichnyi Bridge.

Neither Russian nor North Korean officials had commented on Zelensky's claim. The KN-23 is a short-range ballistic missile with a top range of around 690 km. North Korea is believed to have sent more than 16,000 troops to support Russian forces since October 2024, and to have supplied munitions as well. The attack comes as winter approaches. Ukraine's energy minister said energy facilities were hit 18 times in the past 24 hours.

Zelensky said Russia was "preparing for trilateral talks" by striking critical infrastructure. Repair and rescue work is underway wherever security allows. He said Ukraine must not be left alone as Russia tries to plunge Kyiv and the country into a blackout. He called for more bilateral US support, greater attention from Congress and bipartisan backing for sanctions pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has a shortage of interceptors for Patriot air defence systems, and Zelensky said the US is best placed to help.