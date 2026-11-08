/5.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Japan, at least 22 injured; aftershocks reported

A strong earthquake struck central Japan early on Sunday, shattering shop windows, forcing people to flee buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, according to local media reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.7, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured it at magnitude 5.5. Several smaller aftershocks were also reported.

The tremors affected a wide area near Aichi Prefecture, including Hamamatsu city, the historic capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and the neighboring prefectures of Yamanashi, home to Mount Fuji, and Gifu. Footage aired on Japanese television showed broken shop windows and pieces of shattered glass scattered across streets. At a bookstore, numerous books had fallen from shelves and piled up on the floor. Among those injured were people who fell down stairs while attempting to escape.

The earthquake struck at 1:04 am at a depth of approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) beneath the Earth's surface in Shizuoka Prefecture. Aichi and Shizuoka are neighboring regions. The tremors were not felt in Tokyo, which is located farther away. According to official seismic assessments, Aichi experienced the strongest shaking.

As a precaution, Shinkansen bullet trains operating in the affected areas reduced their speeds. Earthquakes can sometimes damage the railway tracks used by the high-speed trains. Japan is situated in a region that is highly prone to earthquakes.

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