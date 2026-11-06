/NASA livestream shows UFO near Dragon, researcher claims it almost collided with ISS

A NASA livestream of a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft docking with the International Space Station shows an unidentified flying object (UFO) flying past it. The launch video from October 15 shows a bright disc or small sphere moving past the ISS shortly after the broadcast began. While this one was caught on the camera aboard the Dragon spacecraft, Scott C Waring of UFO Sightings Daily claims there was another unidentified craft moving around the Dragon ship.

This has led to rumours that the ISS had a close shave with the UFO, which Waring says was 23 feet across and "could have destroyed the station had it hit it." Meanwhile, neither NASA nor SpaceX nor the astronauts have said anything about such an object being present around the ISS at the time. The Dragon delivered more than 6,300 pounds of supplies, science experiments and a pair of roll-out solar arrays on this particular day.

The mysterious object appeared to be shaped like a cone and moved back and forth. It was seen twice as the SpaceX capsule moved towards the ISS. Waring has talked about it in a YouTube video, claiming that this UFO was moving strangely, unlike any aircraft. "It doesn't conform to physics the way humans expect things to. The way it moves is bizarre," he said. As for the object he claims was seen near Dragon, he said it appeared too faint to be called a legitimate UFO. He further calculated that based on the size of the ISS, the UFO remained at a distance of around 82 feet.

ISS has faced multiple strikes

Being in space comes with its own hazards, including the risk of debris and micrometeoroid collision. The ISS has sustained this multiple times. However, it has never been struck by something this large. It experienced a scare earlier this year when air started leaking into the Russian-controlled side of the station in June. NASA astronauts got into their spacesuits and were instructed by NASA to prepare for an emergency evacuation. The problem was addressed in time, and the leak was fixed.