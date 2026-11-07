/'Thank you, Test cricket': Mohammed Shami announces retirement from longest format of game after 13 years, shares emotional farewell

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year career in the longest format with an emotional message on Instagram on Friday night. The announcement came exactly 13 years after Shami made his Test debut for India. He first represented the country in the format on November 6, 2013, against the West Indies in Kolkata. “I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it,” Shami wrote.

Reflecting on the moment he received his first Test cap, the fast bowler recalled his initial ambition of representing the country. “When I wore India’s Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream, to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something.” Shami also highlighted the special place Test cricket has held in his life, describing it as much more than just another format. “Test cricket has not just been a format for me, it has been a deeply special part of my life,” Shami further noted. “Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket.”

The 36-year-old expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career, including teammates, coaches, family members and fans who stood by him during both successful and difficult periods. He thanked “every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad.”

Shami also acknowledged the contributions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), his home association, for supporting his development and providing him with opportunities. “A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me.”

Also Read: James Anderson in talks with Surrey for 2027 County Championship season after Lancashire exit

Mohammed Shami's Test career: 229 wickets in 64 matches

Shami concludes his Test career with an impressive record of 229 wickets in 64 matches. His achievements include six five-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures standing at 6/56. His final appearance in Test cricket came during the June 2023 match against Australia. The same year, Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup, claiming 24 wickets in seven innings.