/James Anderson in talks with Surrey for 2027 County Championship season after Lancashire exit

England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson could continue his professional career into the 2027 season, with Surrey reportedly in talks to sign the veteran pacer after Lancashire decided not to renew his contract. The 44-year-old was informed last week by Lancashire director of cricket Paul Farbrace that he would not be offered a new deal, despite claiming 50 wickets last season. The 44-year-old reportedly thought about retiring after Lancashire’s decision but changed his mind after receiving interest from several counties in both Division One and Division Two.

Talks have taken place between Anderson’s representatives and Surrey, although an agreement is yet to be finalised.

Surrey, one of England’s wealthiest county clubs, are believed to have enough financial flexibility to sign Anderson within their £3.2 million salary cap. His arrival could strengthen their bowling attack, which struggled with injuries and player availability last season.

Surrey finished seventh in Division One last season after winning three consecutive County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024. Experienced bowlers Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark managed only eight Championship appearances each, while Tom Lawes and Reece Topley missed matches due to injuries.

The club also had limited availability of Gus Atkinson and Matt Fisher because of their international commitments. With the Ashes scheduled for next summer, Henry Crocombe could also be unavailable for parts of the season.

Anderson, who will turn 45 next July, could provide valuable experience and depth to the attack. The proposed deal is understood to be limited to first-class cricket.

Meanwhile, Surrey are also looking for a new head coach after Gareth Batty left the club last month to join Chennai Super Kings.