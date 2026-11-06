/U19 Asia Cup 2026: Aaryavir Sehwag stars as India thrash Nepal by 10 wickets

India Under-19 began their ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 10-wicket win over Nepal Under-19 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Friday (Nov 6). A strong bowling display led by Ishan Sood and an unbeaten half-century from Aaryavir Sehwag helped India register a comfortable victory. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, India bowled Nepal out for 128 in 42.3 overs. The Indian openers then chased down the target in just 19.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, led the chase with an unbeaten 70 off 52 balls. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani also played a crucial role, scoring 53 not out off 63 deliveries. The duo shared an unbeaten opening stand to guide India home.

Aaryavir played the attacking role, hitting regular boundaries, while Raichandani held his end firmly to complete the chase.

Earlier, Ishan Sood led India’s bowling attack with an impressive spell of 3/18 in 10 overs, including four maiden overs. He removed Prashiddha Jaishi (1), Suryanshu Koirala (5) and Nischal Chhetri (0), reducing Nepal to 27/3.

Niraj Kumar Yadav (20) and Darsh Sonar tried to steady the innings, but India continued to pick up wickets. Sonar top-scored with 43 off 93 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Aashish Luhar added 29 off 45 deliveries.

Apart from Ishan, Arjun Rajput and Yashveer Goud took two wickets each, while Manal Chauhan and Kavya Patel claimed one apiece.

Ishan was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.