/IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Having won the opening ODI of the five-match series, India will aim to strengthen their lead when they face New Zealand in the second match on Saturday (Nov 7). The match will take place at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. Led by Shubman Gill, India produced an impressive bowling display in the first ODI, restricting the hosts to 185 runs. They later chased down a revised target of 143 with five wickets remaining after two rain interruptions.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand showed some positive signs with the ball, but their batting remains a major concern. The hosts will expect their batters to adjust to the conditions and deliver a better performance as they look to level the series.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday (Nov 7). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI?

The livestream of the second ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Auqib Nabi