/'Nothing without our approval': Trump says Iran cannot act on nuclear programme

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran cannot make any decisions concerning its nuclear programme without Washington's approval, reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about reports that Iranian negotiators were reviewing a fresh proposal for an agreement to curb the country's nuclear programme.

“They’re not doing anything without our approval… It doesn’t make a difference what they’re looking at. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He also hinted at the possibility of further military action against Iran, saying Washington would soon decide whether to take additional steps to ensure Tehran's nuclear programme does not resume.

“Now we will make a decision [on Iran]. Do we want to go further… and certify it… so that it will never happen again. I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You will know soon enough,” Trump added.

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Iran sends nuclear proposal through Qatar

Trump's remarks came after Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian official, that Tehran had sent Washington a nuclear proposal through Qatar. However, Iran wants the United States to meet its seven demands before the proposal is discussed.

Mediators have stepped up efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States amid concerns that the conflict could resume after the US midterm elections. Trump had declined to rule out restarting military operations after the vote, while Iran has warned of a wider retaliation if fighting resumes.

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei, during a visit to Russia on Thursday, said Tehran had already communicated seven conditions to Washington.

"On the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they do not meet our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor hold negotiations," Rezaei said.