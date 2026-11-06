/GRAP 3 invoked in Delhi-NCR as air pollution touches 'severe' level. Here's all you need to watch

Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was invoked in Delhi-NCR on Friday (Nov 6) by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). This comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category, while many parts reeled under "severe" levels of pollution. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 391 (very poor) at 9 a.m., as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

When is GRAP 3 invoked?

Under GRAP, Stage 1 is invoked when the AQI is between 201 and 300, while Stage 2 measures are put in place when it is between 301 and 400. While stage 3 is introduced when the air quality worsens to "severe" (Between 401-500).

In a post on X, the CAQM said: "CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke GRAP III in Delhi NCR as a precautionary measure."

What all is prohibited during GRAP 3?

All non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants are banned. movement of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts are not allowed to ply.

In order to tackle the winter pollution and improve air quality over the coming months in the national capital, new rules regarding the entry of vehicles and construction work had kicked in on Sunday, Nov 1 but these rules get stricter when GRAP 3 is introduced.

It is a measure to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.

Under the rule government offices in Delhi-NCR are asked to work with 50 per cent of their staff, with the remaining employees working from home.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor