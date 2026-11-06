/EU and India agree to closer research ties under Horizon Europe

New Delhi: The European Commission and India have reached agreement on India’s participation in Horizon Europe, the European Union’s main research and innovation funding programme. The deal, announced after months of talks, will allow Indian researchers, businesses and research organisations to take part in the programme on the same terms as their European counterparts in selected areas. Once formal procedures are completed on both sides, India is expected to join from January 2027.

Horizon Europe has a budget of €93.5 billion for the period 2021–2027. It supports collaborative projects that address major challenges such as climate change, health, digital technologies, energy and industrial competitiveness. India’s association will cover Pillar II of the programme, which funds large, multi-country projects in these fields. Indian organisations will be able to receive funding directly from the EU and lead such projects.

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Association is the closest form of partnership the EU offers non-member countries. Associated countries contribute financially to the programme in return for equal access in the areas covered by the agreement. For European researchers and companies, the arrangement is expected to create more opportunities to work with Indian partners on shared problems.

The agreement builds on long-standing scientific cooperation between the two sides. The EU and India signed a science and technology agreement in 2001, which has been extended until 2030. Research and innovation also feature in the broader EU–India strategic agenda adopted earlier this year.

Talks on association began with exploratory discussions in February 2026, followed by formal negotiations in July. Officials say the successful conclusion of those talks now clears the way for the agreement to be signed.

Horizon Europe already includes 23 non-EU countries, among them the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Ukraine and several Western Balkan and Eastern Partnership states. Negotiations with Australia have also concluded, and an agreement is expected to be signed soon.