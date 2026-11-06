/Russia inks secret arms deal with Iran: Tehran defies weakened Trump's threats | GRAVITAS

A secret arms deal. A defiant Tehran. And a weakened Donald Trump facing an increasingly complicated war. As tensions between Washington and Tehran threaten to spiral out of control, Russia's military partnership with Iran is once again coming under the spotlight.

And this time, the revelations could have serious implications for the United States. According to reports, Moscow agreed to supply Iran with 90 launchers for its LMUR missile system — a precision-guided missile designed to strike moving targets.

The weapon has been deployed by Russian forces in the Ukraine war since 2022. The reported delivery schedule stretched from late 2024 to December 2025. But this is not an isolated military transaction. It is part of a much wider defence partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Iran has supplied Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones, extensively used in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

And earlier reports suggested that Moscow was also secretly assisting Tehran in developing supersonic cruise missiles capable of threatening American warships in West Asia.

These missiles are particularly dangerous because of their ability to fly at low altitudes and reach speeds of up to 2,200 kilometres per hour, making interception significantly more challenging.

Yet, despite these growing concerns, Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed Russia's military support for Iran.

Why? Because Washington has been trying to keep Moscow engaged in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Trump has also faced pressure over rising energy prices and the need to secure additional supplies.

Last month, the U.S. president claimed that Russia was doing very little to assist Tehran, signalling that he did not want to alienate Vladimir Putin. But developments on the ground suggest that Moscow's relationship with Iran may be far more significant than Washington is willing to acknowledge.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief, Mohsen Rezaei, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Rezaei reportedly delivered a message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to the Russian president.

Putin, in turn, reportedly expressed his willingness to help bring the conflict to an end. But Tehran is making one thing abundantly clear. It is not prepared to surrender its negotiating position.

Iran has insisted that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed and negotiations will not resume until Washington meets its seven conditions.

Although Tehran has not publicly disclosed the complete list, its earlier demands have included:

An end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

An end to the naval blockade.

The lifting of sanctions.

The release of frozen Iranian assets.

War reparations.

In other words, Iran is refusing to negotiate under pressure. And Donald Trump now faces a crucial decision. Following a meeting with his national security team, the U.S. president indicated that he would soon decide whether to resume an all-out war against Iran.

He also issued another chilling warning to Tehran. This is not the first time Trump has resorted to extraordinary threats.

At the height of the conflict on April 7, he warned that an entire civilisation could die that night.

The threat was intended to force Iran into submission. But Trump subsequently stepped back, announcing a two-week ceasefire, subject to Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, a new diplomatic opening may be emerging. According to Reuters, Iran has sent a nuclear proposal to the United States through Qatar. However, Tehran wants Washington to meet its seven demands before nuclear negotiations can begin. When asked about the future of Iran's nuclear programme, Trump offered his response.

Meanwhile, Qatar is stepping up its diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation.

The Emir of Qatar held a telephone conversation with Trump, warning against further escalation and discussing mediation efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Qatari mediators are reportedly pushing for a two-day confidence-building arrangement.

Under the proposed framework, the United States would lift its naval blockade and release some frozen Iranian assets on the first day.

On the second day, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen. Nuclear negotiations would then resume, with particular focus on Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Diplomatic activity has also intensified across West Asia.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of telephone conversations with counterparts from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE, Oman and Egypt.

The flurry of calls underscores the growing regional urgency to prevent the conflict from escalating into a much wider confrontation.

But the political crisis facing Trump is not limited to Iran. The White House has also been forced to dismiss speculation that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could leave their positions following the administration's midterm setback.

Hegseth, meanwhile, is facing the possibility of impeachment. Yet Trump has once again thrown his weight behind his defence chief.

The president highlighted what he described as Hegseth's achievements, including the reported capture of Venezuela's deposed president, Nicolas Maduro, and the military campaign against Iran. Hegseth, for his part, has vowed to continue fighting.

So, the question now is whether Trump can afford another military escalation while Russia continues to strengthen its strategic relationship with Iran.

Moscow appears determined to preserve its influence in Tehran. Iran is refusing to back down.

And Washington is running out of easy options.