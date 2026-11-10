/Pete Hegseth impeachment explained: Thomas Massie's eight charges, House vote, Senate trial and what happens next

A prominent Republican lawmaker has introduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, potentially putting him on course to become the third Cabinet official in US history to face impeachment. Here's a look at how the House of Representatives handles impeachment proceedings against Cabinet officials and the possible outcomes of the process.

How does the impeachment process work?

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives holds the sole Power of Impeachment, while the Senate has the authority to try all Impeachments. The process can start with an investigation conducted by a House committee. Its findings may subsequently be presented to the full House, which can vote on articles of impeachment. A simple majority is needed for the resolution to pass on the House floor.

If the House approves impeachment, the matter can proceed to the Senate for a trial. A two-thirds majority of senators is required to convict the official. However, impeachment proceedings do not necessarily have to follow this conventional route.

On Monday, Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced a resolution seeking Hegseth's impeachment. House Republican leaders now have two legislative days to arrange a vote on the measure.

When the resolution comes up for consideration, GOP leaders could introduce a motion to table it, effectively blocking further action. If the House approves the impeachment resolution, the matter would move to the Senate. Although conviction requires a two-thirds majority following a Senate trial, the Republican-led chamber could choose another approach and potentially avoid holding a trial. Following a successful House impeachment vote, the Senate could seek to dismiss the charges or refer the matter to a committee for further examination. Both options would require a majority vote.

Why are lawmakers seeking Hegseth's impeachment?

Massie's resolution contains eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The allegations include launching military operations against Iran without congressional authorization, disregarding laws intended to limit civilian casualties and directing the Defense Department to conduct extrajudicial killings. The resolution also addresses US military operations in Iran, Venezuela and Yemen, along with strikes against ships in the Western Hemisphere suspected of transporting narcotics.

According to the articles, at least 80 vessels have been destroyed and 243 people killed in these operations since they began last year. The Pentagon has not publicly presented evidence supporting its claims against those killed. Regarding Iran, the resolution alleges that Hegseth directed US forces to enter hostilities without a formal declaration of war, specific statutory authorization or a national emergency. The articles state that Hegseth abused the powers of his high office by executing an unlawful order to commence hostilities despite the absence of a declaration of war, specific statutory authorization, or a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its Armed Forces.

The resolution further accuses him of fostering an aggressive military culture within the Defense Department. It describes this approach as incubating a war-making culture at the Department of Defense which he boasts as being dismissive of ‘stupid rules of engagement’ with preference for maximum lethality, not tepid legality.

The articles also argue that the deadly US strike on an elementary school in Iran was a foreseeable consequence of Hegseth's decisions. In Yemen, the resolution accuses the defense secretary of overseeing an unlawful war that contributed to civilian deaths. Regarding Venezuela, it characterizes the operation that resulted in the capture of Nicolas Maduro as an act of war against a sovereign country executed under the guise of narcotics law enforcement. The articles conclude. “In all of this, Secretary Hegseth has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as Secretary of Defense and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Also Read: Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie files resolution in House to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

Which cabinet secretaries have previously faced impeachment?

If the House approves the impeachment resolution, Hegseth would become the third Cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached. The first was Secretary of War William Belknap, who faced impeachment in 1876 over allegations of corruption and accepting kickbacks. Belknap attempted to avoid impeachment by resigning. He reportedly made a tearful admission to President Ulysses S. Grant at the White House.

Despite his resignation, the House proceeded with impeachment. However, the Senate ultimately failed to convict him. The most recent Cabinet official to face impeachment was Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as homeland security secretary under President Joe Biden. In 2024, House Republicans voted by a narrow margin to impeach Mayorkas over his handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border. The Democratic-controlled Senate subsequently voted to dismiss both articles of impeachment against him.

Could Hegseth be removed from office?

Removing a Cabinet official through impeachment requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to secure a conviction. No Cabinet official in US history has ever been removed through a Senate impeachment conviction.

How has Hegseth reacted to the impeachment effort?

Hegseth said on Monday that he was not concerned about the impeachment effort. He also agreed with President Donald Trump that he would launch the Iran war again if given another opportunity. He described congressional disagreements over Pentagon policy as disagreements with success and argued that critics of the military operations under his leadership were taking issue with the troops.