/Who is Lori Mills? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's wife, once his lab partner, now married for 41 years

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has landed into a massive controversy after he admitted being unfaithful to his wife amid reports of alleged affair with a woman named Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese spy. Huang is a Chinese citizen and former senior executive/managing director at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company. Huang in an email apologised to his wife and family. This has brought into limelight his wife Lori Mills/Huang, whom he met when he was 17. Jensen and Lori Huang have been married for 41 years.

Who is Lori Huang?

Lori Mills, who uses Lori Huang as her married name met the Nvidia CEO in the early 1980s while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University. Jensen was 17 and Lori was 19 when they were paired as lab partners. They married in 1985 and have two children, Spencer and Madison, both of whom work at Nvidia. Lori has largely maintained a low public profile. Not much info is available about her parents and her childhood or personal life.

Although Lori maintains a low public profile, she has an important role in the couple's philanthropic activities. She serves as president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which has grown into a multibillion-dollar charitable organisation. Its net assets reportedly reached $9.2 billion, largely driven by the rise in Nvidia's stock value.

Through the foundation, Lori has been involved in supporting education, scientific research, healthcare and community initiatives. The couple has made significant donations to their alma mater, Oregon State University, as well as Vanderbilt and Stanford universities. Their contributions have supported research infrastructure, technology and interdisciplinary education.

Lori has also supported initiatives aimed at expanding diversity in artificial intelligence education, including AI4ALL, which works to increase gender and racial representation in the field. The foundation has backed mental health organisations, scientific research and community programmes addressing food insecurity, among other causes. Despite the scale of the couple's wealth and philanthropy, Lori has largely remained out of the public eye, with her work often taking place behind the scenes.

How Jensen Huang proposed Lori Mills?

Amid this controversy, an old video of him recalling how he courted his wife has gone viral. In the video, the CEO said that he met his wife in the early 1980s as electrical engineering lab partners at Oregon State University. Jensen was 17 and Lori was 19. In a class of 250 students, there were only three girls. Hoping to make a strong impression, Jensen walked up to her and asked, "Do you want to see my homework?" e convinced Lori to study with him by promising, "If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As." The tactic worked, securing him a date every single week where they spent the entire day doing homework together. Five years after they first met, the couple officially married in 1985. Huang also recalled telling her that he would become a CEO by the age of 30. He co-founded Nvidia in 1993, when he was 30, and has led the company for more than three decades.