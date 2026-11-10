/Iran ‘decapitated’ and militarily over, US ‘locked and loaded’, says Trump after talks with Qatari PM

President Donald Trump on Monday made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and told reporters that Iran has been “decapitated” and “militarily it is effectively over.”

Trump added that he is still looking to make sure there’s a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear programme is defanged.

Trump said that the situation in Iran has been a success and that the US was ready to use additional military force, but he did not expect to do so.

“Much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran... At this point, taking the military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing — but we’re locked and loaded ready to go for any reason,” the president said.

“Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo... I don’t guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded,” said Trump.

Referring to Tehran’s nuclear programme, he said, “We want to make sure it’s a long-term solution, not just a short-term. They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that’s a long-term.”

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea. All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable! Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go,” Trump said.

“At the conclusion of this Military Engagement, the American People, and the World, will be far safer and more secure,” the president wrote.

‘He won two wars’: President backs Pete Hegseth

President Trump also backed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is likely to face impeachment, and said, “I’ll stand by him. He won two wars. He was in charge; we all won... Massie is a loser.”

Trump commended Hegseth for having “won the war” in Venezuela and as “winning the war” in Iran, which continues to drag on.

Trump went on to criticise Massie as a “sick guy” and a “loser.”

“Massie is a loser. He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress... The guy’s a stone-cold loser.”

Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie filed the impeachment resolution as soon as the House opened for the first day of sessions after the midterms. Lawmakers are returning to Washington for just six short weeks — a lame-duck sprint to finish the Republican agenda before the GOP majorities end with the change of power on Jan. 3, 2027.

Replying to a question on the stock market, Trump said, “Right after the election, it went down $3 trillion. That was because of the result of the election because the stock market does not want to see Democrats.”

‘No amnesty, my policy hasn’t changed’

After suggesting he was open to negotiating a deal with Democrats on ‘too tough’ immigration policy, Trump said an amnesty was off the table.

“There won’t be amnesty,” Trump told reporters. “Somebody suggested, will there be amnesty? No, but— they came in. They knew the law.”

Trump defended his administration’s deportation policy as “very strong.” Asked if he had talked with his newly promoted chief of staff, Stephen Miller, about immigration changes, Trump said no.

“My policy hasn’t changed,” he said, adding that the focus will be on removing “the worst of the worst.”

The president’s appearance before reporters at the White House was so hastily organised that officials didn’t affix the presidential seal to the lectern from which he spoke.