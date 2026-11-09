/Rose water to fight pollution, firecrackers to cure diseases: BJP leaders' remarks spark debate amid Kolkata's post-Diwali smog

As Kolkata grapples with the annual post-Diwali spike in air pollution, two remarks by BJP leaders have triggered a debate over the government's approach to pollution control and the public health impact of firecrackers. West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul has proposed adding rose water to the water used for anti-pollution mist spraying across Kolkata during festivals and special occasions. Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Tollygunge, Papia Adhikari, has claimed that bursting firecrackers can help cure several diseases. The remarks have drawn criticism against the backdrop of concerns over deteriorating air quality, respiratory health risks and the enforcement of restrictions on fireworks.



In a Facebook post on November 7, Paul said the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was regularly spraying water mist in different parts of the city, particularly in areas recording relatively high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. She claimed the exercise was helping reduce airborne dust particles and keep pollution levels somewhat under control. The minister proposed mixing rose water into the mist sprays during festivals, including Kali Puja, saying the measure would help control dust while spreading a pleasant fragrance across the city.

"Our goal is to build a cleaner, fresher and fragrant Kolkata. We will continue our efforts to make the city more habitable," Paul said in her post. She also referred to her recent visit to London, claiming that AQI readings in several areas there were below 10 and, in some places, close to one. In comparison, she said, Kolkata's AQI rarely falls below 200 for most of the year.





However, environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh questioned the effectiveness of the proposal, arguing that the city needed measures to tackle pollution at its source rather than cosmetic interventions. "Spraying rose water might make the air smell pleasant temporarily but would do little to address the underlying pollution problem," Ghosh said. "With due respect to the minister, the fragrance will vanish within two minutes. Kolkata's air does not need perfume; it needs cleaning at the source," he added.

Ghosh identified ageing diesel and petrol vehicles as major contributors to PM2.5, PM10 and black carbon emissions. He also called for an end to coal-fired cooking at roadside eateries and food stalls, suggesting that vendors be supported in shifting to LPG or electric cooking systems. He further proposed deploying 100 water cannons across the city to wash roads, flyovers and dust-prone corridors.

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The second controversy emerged during a Kali Puja programme in Tollygunge on Saturday, November 7, where BJP MLA Papia Adhikari spoke in favour of bursting firecrackers despite concerns over their impact on air quality and public health. "You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases," she told the gathering. The video of that speech went viral. She also said, “Our honourable Chief Minister has said that crackers will be burst during the Kali Puja festival, but that should follow the rules and restrictions framed by the government. Crackers should be used as per the guidelines made by police stations.” Her remarks came even as the state government had issued restrictions on the use of fireworks during Kali Puja and Diwali.

Kolkata's post-Diwali pollution: What do the numbers say?

On November 9, Kolkata recorded an average AQI of 167, placing it in the moderate category, according to West Bengal Pollution Control Board data. However, several neighbourhoods continued to record poor air quality. Jadavpur recorded an AQI of 221, followed by Beniapukur at 195, Ballygunge at 191 and Bidhannagar at 177. Rabindra Sarobar recorded a comparatively better reading of 125. The city also recorded elevated concentrations of particulate matter, with PM2.5 hovering around 106 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at approximately 154 micrograms per cubic metre. PM2.5 is particularly concerning because these fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and, in some cases, enter the bloodstream. The overnight pollution spike was even more pronounced. According to CPCB monitoring data, PM2.5 levels rose sharply after firecracker bursting began on Diwali night.



At Salt Lake, the PM2.5 sub-index increased from 117 at 4 pm on Saturday to 330 by 11 pm, peaking at 336 at 1 am. Ballygunge recorded 321 and Jadavpur 326 by 11 pm. The report also noted that several monitoring stations had entered the very poor category during the preceding night. Environmentalists have warned that the impact could persist because falling night-time temperatures and atmospheric temperature inversion can trap pollutants closer to the ground.

What were the firecracker rules?

The West Bengal government had announced specific restrictions for Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja. The guidelines permitted only certified green firecrackers during a two-hour window, from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Kali Puja. For Chhath Puja, the permitted window was 6 am to 8 am. The government had also warned against illegal sales.However , the police had seized around 3,500 kg of banned fireworks during raids in Champahati and Nungi in South 24 Parganas. Twelve cases had been registered and 13 people arrested.

Meanwhile, the actual situation on the ground appeared different. There was widespread bursting of firecrackers beyond the permitted window, with environmentalists questioning enforcement and the continued availability of illegal fireworks in local markets.

The larger pollution question

Environmentalists say firecrackers are only one part of Kolkata's pollution problem. Ageing vehicles, road dust, construction activity and coal-fired cooking at roadside eateries continue to contribute to the city's particulate pollution.