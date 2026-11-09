/Why Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' surprise reunion at Travis Kelce's Chief's game created a buzz: The story behind their rumoured fallout

Taylor Swift has often found herself in the spotlight for her music, personal life and high-profile friendships. The singer's bond with supermodel Karlie Kloss was once among the most talked-about celebrity friendships, with the two regularly seen together at fashion events and public appearances. However, their seemingly distant relationship in later years fuelled speculation about a possible falling-out. Now, their recent appearance together at a Kansas City Chiefs game has brought that long-running conversation back into focus, leaving fans curious about what really happened between the former close friends.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' Chiefs Game reunion shocks internet

Taylor Swift and supermodel Karlie Kloss were once considered one of the most recognisable celebrity friendships. From attending fashion shows together to appearing on magazine covers, the two were frequently spotted in each other's company. However, their absence from one another's public lives in subsequent years gave rise to speculation that their friendship had hit a rough patch.

That conversation resurfaced on November 8, when Swift and Kloss were spotted sitting together at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift attended the match to support her husband, Travis Kelce, and was accompanied by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

Photographs of the two women together quickly attracted attention, particularly because they had not been publicly photographed together for several years. Their appearance prompted fans to revisit the history of their friendship and the rumours that had surrounded it. One user wrote, "I feel lightheaded!."

Another user wrote, "My mind can't process cuz wtf is wrong with her mind???"

"What was that? That look", wrote the third user.

What caused the rumours of a Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss fallout?

Although neither Taylor Swift nor Karlie Kloss has publicly explained whether they experienced a falling out, several theories have emerged over the years. One of the most discussed explanations involves music executive Scooter Braun. Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were known to share a social circle with Braun. The speculation gained momentum in 2019 when Braun acquired the master recordings of Swift's first six albums, a development that sparked a highly publicised dispute between the singer and the music executive.

Swift subsequently began re-recording several of her earlier albums to regain control over new recordings of her music. Braun later sold the masters to Shamrock Capital. Kloss' association with Braun became a subject of fan discussion, with some questioning whether their continued connection had affected her relationship with Swift. However, there has been no confirmation from either woman that this was the reason for any distance between them.

Why Taylor Swift missed Karlie Kloss' wedding?

Another detail that fuelled speculation was Swift's absence from Kloss and Joshua Kushner's wedding celebrations in 2018. The couple married in October that year in a small ceremony in New York, followed by a larger celebration in Wyoming. Swift was reportedly invited but did not attend either event. Braun, meanwhile, was among the guests, adding to the speculation surrounding the singer's friendship with Kloss.

In 2019, a report from Page Six also published an account from an unnamed source alleging that a disagreement over Kloss inviting friends to Swift's New York home without permission had contributed to the reported tension.

According to the publication's source, Swift was upset about the incident. However, Kloss' representative denied the account. Neither Swift nor Kloss has publicly confirmed this version of events. These stories continued to circulate online, although the actual circumstances behind their changing friendship remained unclear.

Karlie Kloss had previously addressed speculation about their friendship

Despite the growing speculation, Kloss had pushed back against assumptions about her relationship with Swift. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, she indicated that she continued to speak with the singer and encouraged people not to believe everything they read.

Kloss was also spotted attending Swift's final Eras Tour performance in Los Angeles in August 2023. Although her presence attracted attention, questions about the state of their friendship continued, partly because they were not seen together in the VIP section. Another significant development came in July 2026, when Kloss and her husband attended Swift and Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden.