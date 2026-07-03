/Not Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, this rockstar couple was the first to marry at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden, a venue no one saw coming. Ditching every other luxury they can afford, they've apparently picked the world-famous arena. Fans, MSG security, and city officials alike refuse to believe it, but sources say it's happening. And while everyone’s excited to see the wedding unfold, Kelce and Swift aren’t the first couple to say “I do” here.

Taylor and Travis have reportedly booked the venue for their wedding that will began from June 2 to June 4. While nothing has been confirmed by the couple, but looking at the viral videos and photos, the preparations are going on in the full swing.

Who was the couple who married at MSG before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

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There’s been endless talks about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and the unusual venue: The New York Times and many media houses have reported that the star couple have rented out Madison Square Garden for the wedding that will take place during July 4 weekend. But if you are thinking that they would make history with this nupital, you are wrong.

Decades before this wedding, it was Sly Stone and his girlfriend, model Kathy Silva, who tied the knot. In 1974, Stone and Silva got married during the concert at the venue infront of concertgoer's.

In their golden outfits with their whole group by their side, they had the priest, and they took vows. All this happened in front of 20,000 to 23,000 people during Sly & the Family Stone's show that night, according to The New York Times and Rolling Stone. After the event that was historic, they hosted a reception at Waldorf-Astoria's Starlight Roof.

Not only this, but on July 1, 1982, more than 2,000 couples married at the venue in the mass wedding. Rev. Sun Myung Moon of the Unification Church married 2,075 couples in a mass ceremony at MSG, The New York Times reported at the time, so if we calculate, then Taylor and Travis are the 2,077th couple to get married at the venue. It was the record breaking largest single-location mass wedding.