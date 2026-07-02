/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities ahead of NYC wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is one of the most talked-about events on the internet right now. The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs footballer are reportedly set to get hitched in a wedding taking place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.

Ahead of the rumoured wedding, the couple are making their celebration meaningful for those in need. To mark the occasion, Swift and Kelce have donated a staggering $26 million to different organizations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate $26M to children, banks and hospitals

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Taylor and Travis are rumoured to marry over the July 4 holiday weekend. Ahead of the grand wedding, the couple donated $26 million to organisations like Feeding America, ASPCA, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library this week, among others, a rep for Swift told People.

They have donated to 20 charities, including food banks, seven educational programs, and three children's hospitals.

Without any mention of their wedding, the announcement wrote,“This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following…”

The list of 20 is as follows:

City Harvest, the Food Bank for N.Y.C., New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters in Kansas City, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley's The Store in Nashville, Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, ASPCA, Grammy in the Schools and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

They have also donated for Education Through Music, Answer the Call, Musical Mentors, After-School All-Stars (in both New York and Cleveland), MSK (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) Kids, Hassenfeld Children's Hosipal at NYU Langone and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

After the donations, City Harvest announced that they have got $1 million donation from the couple.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest.

“Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank also got $1 mullion.

This donation has not came as a surprise to Swift fans, as the pop star is known for her generous heart and big donations that she continues to make.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

The star couple has not yet confirmed anything related to their nuptials. But as per reports, videos and photos, the couple are set to marry at Madison Square Garden in New York City.