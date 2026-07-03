/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: What it would cost to book Madison Square Garden

If new reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married. They are now set to celebrate with a grand event reportedly hosted at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the wedding celebration, the couple has donated a staggering $26 million.

This wedding celebration is expected to take place at one of the world's most famous venues. If reports are to be believed, the couple has rented the place for at least 3 days, and for this, they have shelled out a huge amount. While these are just reports, the amount mentioned is said to be massive.

What is the exact amount of money that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent on the venue?

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Madison Square Garden, at the heart of the event, is one of the world's most famous arenas. According to TMZ's sources, they have booked it for an estimated $1 million per night. Swift, who has performed at the arena several times, reportedly did not get any special deal despite her history of bringing business to the venue.

But the exact rental amount isn’t publicly available on its website, so it’s also possible that the cost depends on several factors. Still, the seven-figure price tag is huge, as the entire arena has been booked. Why is Madison Square Garden expensive when compared to other arenas, which can cost around $150,000 per night? The answer is simple, that its MSG, which comes at a huge cost because it carries legacy and obviously it's close to both Swift and Travis' career.

In her career, spanning decades, Swift has played a total of 8 sold out shows at the venue, and talking about Kelce, he has also played several football matches.

However, an inside source has told NY Times about the cost of the venue, revealing that it may have cost Swift between $1.2 million and $1.6 million for two days. But that the cost only to get into the door. Every other setup comes with another cost.

“It’s absolutely more than a wedding,” said Jessica Stewart, as per NYtimes. If we talk about the recent event that was about of President Trump’s rally in 2024, the rent was $649,867.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are aready married?