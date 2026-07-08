/A bag of air from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is up for sale for $50,000 and people are actually interested

Taylor Swift’s wedding trash is Swifties’s gold. Tash from outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding is up for sale online. And funnily enough, people are shelling out $25 for an item each.

The website New York City Garbage is hawking garbage collected outside Madison Square Garden during the July 3rd bash . The demand to buy wedding rash is so high now, that, according to a report in TMZ, supplies are running low.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

$25 for a soda can top? What’s inside the mystery boxes

The trash that is being sold on the site includes $25 pieces of fabric, soda can tops, and even an AirPod!. All these items were found on the NYC streets around the time of the Swift-Kelce wedding, as close to the Garden as the seller could get.

The $50,000 bag of air up for sale

That’s not all! Someone on the site is selling a bag of air that allegedly was collected inside MSG during the wedding. The ‘item’ is listed for sale for $ 49,999.99. One would think that there would be no takers for this, but that’s where you are wrong. The post has been viewed over 200 times and may just sell out fast.

Predictably, the New York City Garbage post divided the internet into two camps- those who think it’s a brilliant creative concept and the trolls who just find it lazy. But honestly, pulling in $25 for a small box of garbage is a pretty genius business model—assuming Swift doesn’t try to sue for her cut.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

After months of global anticipation, pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially married on Friday night, July 3, 2026, in a spectacular, star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

The couple completely transformed the iconic sports arena into a lush "secret garden" for approximately 1,000 of their closest friends, family, and famous colleagues.