/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married, but don’t expect a documentary

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden. While the couple has managed to keep things as private as possible, this has led many to believe that they might be planning to release a documentary on their wedding.

Swift and Kelce got married in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in the presence of close family and friends.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding documentary

Taylor has time and again released documentaries, whether it’s about her Eras Tour or something else. But now, as reports of a wedding documentary spread, it has been learned that no documentary will be released on this.

Several sources have claimed that professional cameras and crew were filming the wedding and outside the MSG, and this led to rumours of a documentary on their nuptials. However, as per People, there are no such plans.

MSG has always been the kind of venue where one thing was guaranteed: privacy and no leaks of photos. Except for a few details from the wedding, not a single picture of Taylor and Travis from their biggest day has been shared.

As per the details, there was only a man of honour and the best man. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, as “Man of Honor,” and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, as Best Man.



Taylor's representative has confirmed in a statement, where her rep said,"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by a friend Adam Sandler."

The wedding, which was attended by family and several A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper, was grand. The ceremony was officiated by their friend, Adam Sandler.