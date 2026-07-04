/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s man of honor and best man revealed - no bridesmaids at the wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, and now all the focus has shifted to everything else. Who attended the wedding, what they wore, and what happened at the ceremony are some of the questions fans are continuously asking on social media. Swift has a bunch of close friends, and so does Kelce, so people are wondering who their bridesmaids and groomsmen were. But it has now been learned that the couple opted not to have bridesmaids or groomsmen.

In new details that emerged, Swift's representative told People that they didn’t have any bridesmaids or groomsmen at the grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married: No bridesmaids or groomsmen

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Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, and they did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, unlike a traditional wedding. However, they did have Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, as “Man of Honor,” and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, as Best Man.

Taylor's representative has confirmed in a statement, where her rep said,"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by a friend Adam Sandler."

Taylor and Travis both have a close relationship with their siblings, and this was a perfect way to honour them on their big day.

Taylor and Travis: What designer did they choose to wear at the wedding?

Taylor and Travis' wedding was the talk of the world, but now everyone is busy talking about what they wore and which designer got the honour of designing their outfits. People confirmed that they wore Dior on their big day.

"Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple," a rep for the fashion house told PEOPLE in a statement. “Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom.”