/Did Taylor Swift completely cut ties with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit? Find out here

Pop icon Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively are no longer in touch, marking an apparent end to one of Hollywood’s most admired friendships. Reports revealed that they have had “no contact” since the controversy surrounding It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit began.

Friendship fizzles amid legal turmoil

According to a Page Six report, Swift and Lively have not spoken since December 2024, when Lively first filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliation, and breach of contract. The once inseparable duo, often spotted together at events and private dinners, have not been seen in public since the legal drama erupted.

The report confirmed, “They’ve had no contact,” adding that rumours of a recent reconciliation were “completely false.”

Baldoni’s counterclaims and Swift’s unwanted involvement

In January 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit, claiming that Lively tried to damage his reputation by using her high-profile friendships, particularly with Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds, as leverage. Court documents cited text messages in which Lively allegedly referred to the couple as her “dragons,” a metaphor for their power and influence in Hollywood.

“The message could not have been clearer,” the filing read. “Baldoni was not only dealing with Lively but also with her ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential celebrities in the world.”

Page Six further added that Swift felt “used” after being dragged into the controversy. “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t pulled her into this. She values genuine friendships, but this situation made her feel exploited.”

Swift distances herself

While Baldoni’s countersuit was dismissed in June, Lively’s case is still ongoing. Swift, however, has chosen to remain silent about the ordeal. She’s currently focused on promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and spending time with fiancé Travis Kelce, whom she has been supporting at Kansas City Chiefs games.

The Grammy winner has also faced heightened security concerns in recent weeks but continues to appear publicly, including a recent sighting at Arrowhead Stadium alongside basketball star Caitlin Clark.

End of an era for the famous friends

Swift and Lively’s friendship once stood as a symbol of Hollywood sisterhood. Swift is even the godmother to Lively’s daughters with actor Ryan Reynolds. But reportedly, the fallout from the Baldoni case has left the two women on “bad terms.”

As per Radar Online report, “Blake’s heartbroken over how things ended, but Taylor’s completely shut her out. Losing Taylor’s friendship has been painful, and she’s worried it could even affect her career.”