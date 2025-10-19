/Empty seats, dull crowds: Fans share mixed reaction to Travis Scott's concert in Delhi | Watch viral videos

American rapper Travis Scott made his much-awaited India debut on Saturday, Oct 18, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi with CIRCUS MAXIMUS. However, his concert, one of the biggest of the year, didn't quite live up to fan expectations. Several videos from the concert went viral, with fans sharing their disappointment, saying it was dull. Despite being a sold-out event, videos showed empty seats and a lack of audience enthusiasm.

Several videos from the concert have gone viral, with fans sharing their views on Scott's concert, saying it was nothing but dull.



Empty seats at Travis Scott concert

Although the concert was sold out, the reality seemed to be different. Some attendees expressed frustration over long delays and an over four-hour wait. One fan pointed out the inactive crowd with a half-empty arena, saying, "Trust me he's not coming back ever againd dead crowd.''



Another video showed a girl dancing, highlighting that the crowd nearby remained inactive and lacked enthusiasm.



Sharing the clip, the fan said that the crowd and the concert were dead.

''Main akele vibe karke kitna bacha paugi travis? Sach toh ye hai ki crowd of concert dono dead the (How much can I save you, Travis, by dancing alone? The truth is that the crowd and the concert were both dead),'' an attendee shared a video.

''Trust me….he’s not coming back ever again…dead crowd, half empty arena, people just know 2-3 songs….90% of the crowd is uni kids trying to fit in pop culture and they’re there to just make snaps and reels,'' another fan wrote.



Soon after the clips went viral, netizens questioned whether the Day 2 concert on Sunday (Oct 19) would happen or not. However, other clips showed a different picture with fans more active and engaged in the gold and silver standing sections.



One attendee wrote, "I hate to break it to you but silver standing was full rage idk what shi you been upto," Despite the reactions in the seating area, concert-goers in the gold and silver standing sections had a different experience.