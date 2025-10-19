/D4vd case update: PI reveals who was driving the Tesla before teen’s body was found

The mysterious death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues to baffle investigators more than a month after her body was found in a Tesla belonging to rising pop star D4vd. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has yet to name a suspect or determine a cause of death, as new developments emerge from a private investigation into the case.

Celeste’s body was discovered on September 8, 2025, inside a decomposing bag in the front trunk of a black Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, the 20-year-old singer behind the viral TikTok hit Romantic Homicide. The car had been towed from near his rented Hollywood Hills home after residents complained of a foul odor.

A shocking discovery and a career in Limbo

The incident abruptly halted D4vd’s meteoric rise from indie gaming musician to Gen-Z pop sensation. His world tour was cancelled, brand partnerships were dropped, and the release of his sophomore album was suspended. The singer, who rose to fame after recording songs in his sister’s closet, has not publicly addressed the case but continues to “fully cooperate” with authorities, according to his spokesperson.

Who was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Celeste, a teen from Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing multiple times since 2024. Her family said she had run away before but always returned home. The day before her body was found, she would have turned 15. Investigators revealed she had a small tattoo on her index finger reading “Shhh…,” identical to one on D4vd’s finger, a detail that fueled online speculation about their relationship.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner stated that her body was “severely decomposed” when discovered, making it difficult to determine the exact cause of death. Toxicology and forensic reports are still pending.

Security footage may hold answers

In a new twist, private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the landlord of D4vd’s Hollywood Hills residence, claims to have obtained surveillance footage showing the Tesla being driven shortly before it was abandoned. The individual behind the wheel reportedly does not match earlier descriptions. The footage, dated July 29, could be pivotal in mapping the car’s movements and identifying who last handled it before the vehicle was impounded.

Fischer said additional evidence, including digital data from the Tesla app, phone records, and timestamps, is now under review. “If it helps establish a timeline or shows who Celeste was last seen with, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike will rely on it,” legal expert Brian Pakett told The US Mirror.

Police also seized computers, phones, and security DVRs from the property during a search warrant execution. These items are being examined for messages, GPS data, and deleted files that could reveal communication between the victim and the singer.

Conflicting theories and delayed answers

While the LAPD maintains the case is an open death investigation, sources told Complex that foul play may not be involved. However, forensic delays have frustrated both the public and Celeste’s grieving family, who buried her earlier this month.

Pakett explained that such delays are common when decomposition complicates autopsy results. “Forensic pathologists can still extract vital information from bone trauma, tissue residue, toxicology reports, and environmental factors to narrow down possibilities,” he said.

Fischer, however, hinted at darker undertones in the case. He told Law & Crime Sidebar that “scary and sadistic” evidence found at the property suggested a possible cover-up attempt, though he admitted there’s no proof Celeste was harmed there.

Is D4vd a suspect?

Police have not named D4vd as a suspect, nor have they charged anyone in the case. Still, the fact that the Tesla was registered in his name and was never reported stolen keeps him at the center of scrutiny.

D4vd has reportedly retained Blair Berk, a high-profile criminal defense attorney known for representing celebrities like Kanye West, Britney Spears, Mel Gibson, and Lindsay Lohan.

Legal experts say an arrest could still happen even without a confirmed cause of death. “If circumstantial or forensic evidence links a suspect to the concealment or death, prosecutors can move forward,” Pakett added.

A case that got immense attention on the Internet

The haunting parallels between Romantic Homicide, a breakup anthem about killing an ex, and the current investigation have sparked intense speculation among fans and true-crime enthusiasts online. Yet authorities continue to urge restraint until official findings are released.