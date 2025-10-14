/D4vd case: Rapper Meek Mill's post involving singer's property move slammed by netizens

D4vd's case has grabbed global attention as the American singer's name has been involved in the death of 15-year-old singer Celeste Rivas. This is when her highly decomposed body was found in the car of D4vd. With several twists and turns in the case, many are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the investigation. With the building investigation recently, D4vd transferred his property to his mother's name, and amid this, a rapper named Meek Mill's remarks about this move have sparked backlash.

Meek Mill's comment on D4vd slammed by netizens

According to a report, Meek Mill recently reposted an update of TMX on D4vd, transferring his Texas home to his mother's name. Along with the photo, he wrote in the story, “I need this promo for my album rollout... Who do I call?”

Soon after the post of Meek Mill went viral, netizens took to social media platforms to express their anger and annoyance. One user wrote, "He had it when the Diddy audio came out." Another user wrote, "Someone take this man's phone away, please." “Meek Mill is a special kind of stupid,” wrote the third user.

D4vd's case latest update

As per the report of Mirror, Celeste Rivas, whose death is being investigated, was laid to rest last week, a month after her body was found in a highly decomposed state in D4vd's abandoned Tesla car in Hollywood.

Recently, as per a report of TMZ, the legal documents obtained have shown that the singer has transferred the deeds to two Houston-area residences he owns under a trust to his mother.