/Has Justin Trudeau been ‘pursuing’ Katy Perry since their first date? Inside their budding romance

The internet can’t stop buzzing about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s surprising romance, and now, new reports are shedding light on how it all began. According to People, the former Canadian Prime Minister has been “pursuing” the pop superstar since their first date in July, with reports claiming the two share an “easy connection” and undeniable chemistry.

The pair first sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted together in Montreal, taking a walk with a dog before heading for dinner at the city’s popular spot, Le Violon. Just days later, Trudeau, 53, was seen attending Perry’s concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

An unexpected connection

Sources close to the “Roar” singer, 40, told People that Perry wasn’t actively looking to date when she met Trudeau, as she was still dealing with her split from actor Orlando Bloom amid her global Lifetimes Tour. However, she and Trudeau “stayed in touch” and soon discovered they had plenty in common.

“They have an easy connection,” said the report. “She finds him attractive, and he’s been very respectful. They share a lot of the same interests and ideals.”

Reports also suggest that after their initial meeting in July, Trudeau made several efforts to see Perry, even flying to California during her tour break to spend time together.

From Montreal to Santa Barbara

While both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, fresh images of the two on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara surfaced on October 12, sending fans and tabloids into a frenzy. The photos showed the duo sharing affectionate moments, hinting that their connection might be more than just friendship.

According to RadarOnline.com, multiple sources revealed that Trudeau is “amazed” by his romance with the global pop star. “He’s a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as glamorous as Katy is interested in him,” a source said, adding that the two have been in “constant contact,” often FaceTiming and messaging each other despite their busy schedules.

A new chapter for both

Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Perry, on the other hand, recently parted ways with longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

As the world watches their story unfold, fans are curious to see if this unexpected romance between pop royalty and political leadership will blossom further.

