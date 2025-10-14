/Kim Soo-Hyun’s work schedule from June 2016 revealed after Kim Sae-Ron’s family alleges an exchange of ‘intimate messages’ between them

A new report indicates that actor Kim Soo-Hyun was reportedly busy shooting for a film at the time when late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family accused him of being in touch with her. Sae-Ron’s family has alleged that Kim Soo-Hyun was in an inappropriate relationship with the late actress when she was underage. The actress reportedly died by suicide earlier this year in February.

Kim Soo-Hyun's June 2016 schedule revealed

On October 14, a report by Money Today stated that Soo-Hyun was filming the movie Real at the time his relationship was being talked about. The publication claimed it had access to the actor’s June 2016 schedule, which clearly indicated he was busy shooting for a film and not in touch with Sae-Ron, as claimed by her family.

According to reports, the Queen of Tears star was filming for more than 18 days that month, which coincided with the time Sae-Ron's family stated that she exchanged text messages with an anonymous man.

The report also claims that Soo-Hyun would be on set early morning every day and leave only after completing his schedule, thus making it impossible for him to meet Sae-Ron or go on dates with her as the family suggested.

Sae-Ron received affectionate texts from an anonymous man

This comes after Sae-Ron's family recently revealed during a press conference through a legal representative that she had exchanged intimate messages with a man in 2016, who allegedly sent her affectionate texts. These included "Give me a kiss later" and "When can I fall asleep in your arms?"

Soo-Hyun's legal representative rejected these claims, saying there was "no evidence identifying the sender,” and added, “There is nothing in the messages that confirms the sender was Kim Soo Hyun.”

More about Kim Soo-Hyun-Kim Sae-Ron's dating scandal

The relationship between Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron came to light, after the actress was found dead in her apartment in February 2025. Her family claimed she was dating Kim Soo-Hyun while she was still a minor in late 2015. They were together until July 2021.

However, Soo-Hyun's agency denied the allegation and stated that their relationship lasted only for one year, from 2019 to 2020.