/Korean male actors who have said a big 'NO' to plastic surgery - Kim Soo-hyun, Bi Rain and more

In the Korean film industry, plastic surgery is often considered pervasive, and it’s widely believed that many actors have undergone cosmetic enhancements. However, this is not the whole truth. Some Korean actors have chosen to embrace their natural looks, avoiding any artificial alterations. In this article, we take a look at Korean male actors who have confidently said a big 'NO' to plastic surgery.

Lee Min Ho



Lee Min Ho is a popular Korean actor known for his prolific performances. Born in the Dongjak District of South Korea, he rose to fame for playing Gu Jun-pyo in the Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. There have been speculations that Lee Min Ho underwent plastic surgery, but this isn't true. The actor's agency has reportedly denied all such rumours.

Kim Soo-hyun

If you’ve watched Queen of Tears, then you definitely know Kim Soo-hyun. The actor has starred in several acclaimed shows and has won numerous awards. Despite his massive fandom, Kim Soo-hyun has also faced plastic surgery allegations. However, the actor has firmly denied all the rumours.

Bi Rain



Bi Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, is a highly acclaimed Korean actor. He has also appeared in several Hollywood movies such as Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin. While he never actually underwent plastic surgery, he once shared how close he came to considering it when he was a child.

Rain said, “But when I was young, everyone said I’m ugly.'' He added further, ''I almost got plastic surgery. Park Jin Young told me to go.” That very suggestion turned out to be the reason why Rain didn’t do it.''

Jang Keun Suk



Jang Keun Suk is a versatile performer, equally skilled at acting and singing. He has repeatedly proven his talent in various K-dramas and films, and even released his debut single, Let Me Cry in Japan, along with songs like Star and Emotions. He, too, has faced plastic surgery rumours, specifically, allegations of a nose job. Addressing these rumours, the actor said,''I just thought of one. We both had rumours saying that we had nose jobs, which we denied."

Hyun Bin



Best known internationally for his role in Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin has been active in the industry for over a decade and has received numerous accolades for his performances. Despite his success, he has also been the subject of plastic surgery rumours. However, the actor has reportedly denied all such claims.

Lee Jong Suk