/Kim Soo hyun-Kim Sae ron dating scandal: Dream High actor files defamation lawsuit against GaroSero, actress' family

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun who was once peak of his career at the release of his K-drama Queen of Tears is now on the verge of getting wiped out from showbiz after his dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The accusations of him dating the actress when she was just a minor, ie, only 15 years old, while he was 27 years angered netizens and since then have been facing boycott calls. The actor has already been removed from several brands and many fellow colleagues have not come out in public to support him. Now, in the latest development, Kim Soo-hyun has filed a defamation lawsuit against the YouTune channel GaroSero Research Institute and the actress' family as well.

Kim Soo-hyun files a complaint against YouTube channel and Kim Sae ron's family

According to several South Korean media outlets, Kim Soo-hyun has filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office Kim Se-eui, the operator of the YouTube channel GaroSero Research Institute and the family of the late actress Kim Sae ron for defamation.

Reportedly, as per the complaint, the actor's side has alleged that they have spread false information based on manipulating record files, and the suing by the actor states false accusation. The actor's legal team, LKB revealed that the actor was unable to file a lawsuit earlier due to some procedural issues. Now, the actor and his legal team have taken strict action against the person responsible for allegedly using fabricated evidence against him.

The lawsuit was filed after a press conference was held by Sae ron's family in the presence of Kim Se Ui, who claimed that the whistleblower in the actress' case was threatened and attacked by Soo-hyun in New Jersey. Later, the whistleblower turned down the statement and denied any such incident.

More details about Soo-hyun's dating controversy with Sae ron

As per the reports, for now, everything is secured with the National Forensic Service. In total, seven cases have been filed and Gangnam Police is taking time to investigate both parties. Kim Soo-hyun's side has alleged that the family and GaroSero Institute used fabricated evidence to malign his name in public.

Apart from the dating scandal, Kim Sae ron was also facing a debt, which now in the latest reports, has been linked to his family's financial issues as well. Reportedly, the court documents from 2023 indicated that Kim Sae Ron was listed as a creditor in her father's bankruptcy case and the claim has exceeded more than $140 million. Moreover, the actress was also involved in a family restaurant but failed.