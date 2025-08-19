/From Lee Min Ho to Kim Soo-hyun: Top 10 Most Followed K Drama Actor on Instagram

K-Drama stars have become social media royalty, amassing massive global fanbases. From Lee Min Ho to Kim Soo-hyun, here are the top 10 K-drama actors who reign supreme on Instagram.
K-dramas have taken the world by storm, and so have their stars. With millions of followers, Korean actors are now global social media icons. These actors rule Instagram just as effortlessly as they rule the screen. Here’s a look at the top 10 most followed K-drama actors you should be keeping up with on Instagram.
The ASTRO idol and rising K-drama star leads the pack as the most followed, commanding a massive presence both online and on screen. He has over 48.5M followers on Instagram.
The global icon behind classics like Boys Over Flowers and Pachinko remains a social media powerhouse with over 34.8M followers on Instagram.
Known for his stellar performances in Healer, Suspicious Partner, Ji Chang-Wook has over 27.7M followers on Instagram.
From School 2013 to Doctor Stranger, the actor is known for his diverse roles and charm. He has over 26.1M followers on Instagram.
Known for his performance in Itaewon Class and now branching into Hollywood, Park’s star continues rising. The actor has 25.3M followers on Instagram.
Dubbed the ‘Son of Netflix’ for his many popular streaming hits, Song Kang is one of the most popular actors working today. He has over 22.2M followers on Instagram.
He is best known for his roles in 18 Again, True Beauty, and the Netflix series The Sound of Magic. He has over 22M followers on Instagram.
Despite recent public controversies, his iconic roles in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Moon Embracing the Sun help him maintain a massive following. He has over 19.2M followers on Instagram.
He gained popularity and a loyal fanbase for his role in the dramas Who Are You: School 2015 and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. He has over 19.6M followers on Instagram.
The veteran star behind hits like Goblin and Tale of the Nine-Tailed, he continues to command a loyal fanbase. He has over 18.5M followers on Instagram.