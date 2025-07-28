Disgraced Korean actor Kim Soo hyun has not been in the headlines for a few days and is lying low, ever since the accusations blew up, due to his dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae ron, who was just a minor, ie,15 years old, while the actor was 27 years old. Although his agency, Gold Medalist, acknowledged their relationship, netizens are still in no mood to forgive the actor, who was once praised by everyone for his demeanor and was at the peak of his career post his military service.

What is Kim Soo hyun doing these days?

One of South Korea's top Hallyu stars, who is going through a turbulent period, is currently keeping a low profile. Kim Soo hyun, who had filed a defamation case that includes stalking and false information charges against the YouTuber. Reportedly, the Seoul Court had ruled in his favour and issued a provisional order to seize the YouTuber's assets.

While he is going through several legal challenges from advertisers amid his dating scandal, he has reportedly sold off one of his upscale properties recently. According to reports, Kim Soo hyun sold his upscale Galleria Foret in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, which was originally purchased in October 2014 for $8 billion, on July 3.

As per reports, the apartment, which measures 170.98 square meters in net floor area and 232.59 square meters in total area, earned him a profit of approximately 4.98 billion won after 11 years. This comes after Kim had signed the sales contract on June 27, shortly after being hit with a 7.3 billion won damages lawsuit from an advertiser.

The dating scandal of Kim Soo, which rocked the South Korean showbiz industry

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who was at the peak of his career at the release of his K-drama Queen of Tears, is now on the verge of getting wiped out from showbiz after his dating scandal with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actor has already been removed from several brands, and many of his colleagues have not come out in public to support him.

The dating controversy of Kim Soo-hyun came to light when Kim Sae-ron's aunt made serious allegations against the actor. Later, the actress was involved in a DUI case, and she was also burdened with debt when she was under Kim Soo-hyun's agency.