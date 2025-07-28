/Our Blues to Uncontrollably Fond: 7 Popular K-dramas, films featuring Kim Woo-bin



South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin is known for his roles in various K-dramas. Some of his notable works include The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, School 2013, and many more. The actor has often been praised for his intensity and ability to portray complex emotion, which has been lauded by netizens. Before making a comeback recently, he was lying low and away from showbiz as he was being treated for nasopharyngeal cancer. Let's check out a few of his popular Korean dramas that he has been part of.

Uncontrollably Fond

The show tells the story of two childhood sweethearts who were separated due to unforeseen circumstances. Years later, fate decides to bring them closer when they work on a documentary together.

Our Blues

Our Blues is all about romance, which is sweet and bitter, and life is riddled with ups and downs -- in multiple stories about people who live and work on bustling Jeju Island.

The Heirs

It tells the story of a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held by the chaebol families.

A Gentleman's Diary

It follows the story of four men in their forties, who go through love, breakup, success, and failure. The story also includes the romantic relationship between Kim Do Jin, architect with sarcasm dripping every sentence and a strict high school teacher.

Black Knight

Black Knight is set in a dystopian future, which is devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on a group of deliverymen known as the Black Knights who navigate the wastelands using unconventional means.

Officer Black Belt

It tells the story of Kim Seon-min, a probation officer whose goal is crime prevention, begins closely monitoring people subject to electronic ankle bracelets together with Lee Jeong-do, a ninth-degree black belt in martial arts including taekwondo, kendo and judo.

Alienoid