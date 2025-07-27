Avatar: Fire and Ash unveils new villain Varang, leader of the fiery Ash clan

We finally have a proper glimpse of Oona Chaplin as Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Varang is the fierce leader of the Ash Clan, a warlike Na'vi tribe. She is set to be one of the film’s central antagonists, facing off against Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. This marks a franchise first, as a Na’vi character will take on the role of a villain. In both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, the Na’vi were unified in their struggle against the RDA and its soldiers. The striking new posters were unveiled by Empire.

Cameron on challenging the Na'vi narrative

Director James Cameron opened up about Varang’s complex motivations and the intention behind introducing moral ambiguity to the Na’vi. “Varang is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil.” He added, “One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer leaks online

The recently leaked trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash showed Jake Sully surrendering to the RDA, with hints that he might be sent back to Earth. The footage also teased an intense conflict between Neytiri and Varang. According to Cameron, both characters are driven by love for their people, but Varang lacks Neytiri’s moral boundaries.

Avatar 3's star-studded cast

Avatar 3: Fire and Ash, reportedly carries a hefty $250 million budget. The film was shot concurrently with The Way of Water between 2017 and 2020. The ensemble cast includes Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit cinemas worldwide on December 19, 2025.