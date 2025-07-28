/Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-show, netizens believe it to be staged

Jennifer Lopez is currently busy with her ongoing world tour named Up All Night: Live in 2025, which commenced on July 8, 2025. During the Polish leg of the concert tour, the singer had to face an embarrassing situation after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing her iconic track On the Floor. But her reaction post-incident has been met with mixed reactions, and she is questioning if it was done on purpose.

Netizens react to Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe malfunction

A video has now gone viral on social media in which the singer, who was performing her popular song, handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, while she was in Warsaw, Poland. Her glittery skirt, which she was wearing randomly, snapped off her body and fell to the stage floor. The musician laughed off the incident and strutted around with her arms in the air, pulling off a little spin.

She said, "I am here out in my underwear. That's gonna be everywhere. I am glad that they reinforced that costume. And I'm glad I had my underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear". She late tossed the skirt to the crowd and told them to keep it, joking that she didn't want it back.

Soon, after the video spread like wildfire on social media, netizens took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Staged". Another user wrote, "Done on purpose. She looks great, though". "Wow, so accidental", wrote the third user. But, many supported her saying JLo handled it like a pro.

All about Jennifer Lopez's ongoing tour

Jennifer Lopez's ongoing tour Up All Night: Live in 2025 is the ongoing fifth concert tour. It is Lopez's first tour in six years, following It's My Party (2019). It commenced on July 8, 2025, in Pontevedra, Spain, and is scheduled to conclude on August 12 of the same year in Sardinia, Italy, consisting of twenty-one shows.