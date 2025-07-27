/Beyoncé brings out Destiny’s Child at last Vegas performance for iconic reunion

The iconic ’90s girl group Destiny’s Child made a surprise onstage reunion during Beyoncé’s final Cowboy Carter concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 26 July. The Grammy-winning superstar wrapped up her groundbreaking 32-date stadium tour across the US and Europe with this special moment, marking the conclusion of two back-to-back nights in Vegas. Fans were treated to an electrifying performance when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé on stage, reuniting the beloved trio for the first time in years.

Destiny’s Child reunites for Beyoncé’s Vegas concert

Destiny’s Child, originally formed in the late 1990s, had not performed together publicly since Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella appearance, making this reunion particularly emotional and memorable for longtime fans. Their set featured fan favourites like Bootylicious and Lose My Breath, and the group also joined Beyoncé during her iconic ‘Mute Challenge’ segment, delivering a spectacular finale to the sold-out show.

A brief history of Destiny’s child

Destiny’s Child rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with a blend of powerful vocals and empowering lyrics. The group’s lineup featured Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. They became known for chart-topping hits like Say My Name, Survivor, and Independent Women Part I. The trio won multiple Grammy Awards before disbanding in 2006 to pursue solo careers.

Cowboy Carter tour closes with spectacular finale

Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s eighth studio album and shines a spotlight on the overlooked contributions of Black pioneers in country music. The album features collaborations with artists like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Willie Jones. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Cowboy Carter made Beyoncé the first Black artist to win Best Country Album and the first Black woman since 1999 to win Album of the Year.

The Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour began in Los Angeles on 28 April 2025, and its Las Vegas finale was a celebration of Beyoncé’s evolution and chart-topping music, ending her tour on a high note.