Rumours of a rift between the members of the K-pop band BLACKPINK have been circulating online. The rumours started after the group kicked off their recent Deadline reunion tour, and fans pointed out how the group seemed out of sync with each other and had low energy. Further fuelling the rumour was that Jennie deleted a photo with Rosé after uploading it on her Instagram. Jennie seemed to address the rumours while performing on stage in Toronto, Canada, saying, "We love each other so much," before quickly adding, “Don’t worry.”

BLACKPINK’s single 'Jump' breaks streaming records

Hopefully, this is just some overreacting. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s latest single Jump, which the group performed for the first time during the start of the Deadline Tour in South Korea, has reached the number one spot on Billboard's Top 200 with 123 million streams and 14,000 sold worldwide, making it the first song in more than four months to crack 100 million streams globally. This also marks BLACKPINK’s third Global 200 No. 1, following Shut Down for a week in October 2022 and Pink Venom for two weeks that September.

All about the Deadline World Tour

The Deadline World Tour marks their return as a group following their record-shattering Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), which sold over 1.8 million tickets across 66 shows. This new all-stadium tour kicked off on 5 July at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium, with 13 shows planned across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The tour will wrap up in January 2026 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

Deadline World Tour full schedule

After BLACKPINK wraps up the Toronto leg of the tour, they will be performing in New York, USA (26–27 July), followed by Paris, France (2–3 August), Milan, Italy (6 August), Barcelona, Spain (9 August), London, UK (15–16 August), Kaohsiung, Taiwan (18–19 August), Bangkok, Thailand (24–26 October), Jakarta, Indonesia (1–2 November), Bulacan, Philippines (22–23 November), Singapore (29–30 November), Tokyo, Japan (16–18 January 2026), and Hong Kong (24–25 January 2026).