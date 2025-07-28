/Jaime Lee Curtis prepping to retire from Hollywood? Freakier Friday actress spills the beans



Hollywood veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis has established herself as one of the OG stars. She is best known for her performances in Perfect, True Lies, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Knives Out. However, the Emmy winner has recently revealed that she has been slowly planning to leave Hollywood, and also the reason behind it.

Why has Jamie Lee Curtis been planning to get out of Hollywood?

In a report with The Guardian, the daughter of industry icons Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis, said the reason behind getting out of Hollywood is the way older actors are being treated, especially women. Another important reason is how her parents got rejected as they aged, which has led them to take this drastic decision.

She said, "I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood when the industry rejected them at a certain age. I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that's very painful".

"I have been prepping to get out, so that I don't have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I'm no longer judged.

What's next for Jamie Lee Curtis?

Jamie Lee Curtis will next be seen in the sequel to Freaky Friday titled Freakier Friday. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film will follow the events after the first part. It tells the story of Tess and Anna discovering that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge.

The fantasy comedy film will see the return of Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Rosalind Chao, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidai Mitchell, and Lucille Soong. The new addition to the cast includes Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons in her feature film debut, and Manny Jacinto.