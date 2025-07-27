/Like Happy Gilmore? Watch these Adam Sandler movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore has been released on Netflix. And if you have loved the drama, then here's a list of shows that you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Adam Sandler is back as a goofy golf player, and the audience can't be more excited. After two decades, the sequel of the much-loved comedy drama has been released, bringing back comedy, drama and Sandler's classic humour and energy. Released in 2025, the movie marks Sandler's return as Happy, who has now retired from golf and is broke. However, the only reason he makes the return to the game is his daughter, who needs money for her Paris visit.
If you loved Happy Gilmore and now want to watch Sandler's movies, then don't worry, here's a compiled list of movies that you can stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Sandler got his breakthrough with the movie Billy Madison, which was released months before the actor's final Saturday Night Live appearance. The movie marks Sandler's first big hit, revolving around Billy, a 27-year-old man, who is the son of a millionaire father and is good for nothing. After embarrassing his father at a meeting, he promises to complete his school again from grades 1 to 12.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Directed by Frank Coraci, this is another of Sandler's sports comedies that has earned classic status. In the movie, Sandler plays Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward waterboy, who eventually becomes the hero of the team after discovering his talent for tackling people. The movie stars Kathy Bates, Fairuza Baulk, Henry Winkler, Jerry Reed, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Blake Clark, Peter Dante, and Jonathan Loughran play other characters.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Directed by Frank Coraci, the 1998 romantic drama revolves around Robbie Hart, who is a wedding singer in Ridgefield, New Jersey, in 1985. Hart is set to get married to his fiancée, Linda, who broke his heart. Depressed with the heartbreak, he soon befriends Julia Sullivan, a new waitress. The official synopsis of the movie reads,'' A man with a miserable love life travels from wedding to wedding singing romantic songs to happy newlyweds while dreaming of hitting it big as a rock star.''
Where to watch: Netflix
Uncut Games shows Adam is far from his comedy image. The movie is intense, gripping and captivating with a thrilling ride. The movie revolves around HowarRatner (Sandler), a Jewish-American jeweller and gambling addict in New York City's Diamond District, whose eyes are on an expensive gem that he will use to pay off his debts.
Where to watch: Netflix
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have done a superb job in the movie. Set in New York City, the movie revolves around a husband, who is a New York Cop and his wife, played by Aniston, who are caught in a murder. How they will prove their innocence makes the rest of the history.