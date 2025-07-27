/Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress | Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya shares, 'film wasn’t completely...'

Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress shelved? This is the question many moviegoers are currently asking. Around two years ago, Chakda Xpress, the film set to mark Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited return to the big screen, was announced with a thrilling teaser. However, since then, there has been a stark silence around the movie, with no updates.

Amid this radio silence, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays a crucial role in the film, has finally addressed the delay.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya on Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress

Fans of Anushka Sharma are eagerly waiting for the release of her new film. While everyone awaits an update, Dibyendu has addressed the delay, admitting he has no idea what’s causing it.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Dibyendu said,“You have no idea how eagerly I’m waiting for the release. It’s a beautiful film. I saw it at (director) Prosit Roy’s house, and even though it wasn’t fully completed, it blew me away,” Dibyendu said.

The actor also praised Sharma's performance in the biographical drama of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. He called it her, “best performance to date.”

Asked when the movie had been postponed or shelved, the actor said that he had no clue.

Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress Photograph: (X)

“I don’t know. I would’ve told you if I had any updates. But Clean Slate is on one side, and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between them, I have no clue,” Dibyendu added.

What is Chakda 'Xpress about?