/Releases of the week (28 July to 3 August): Son of Sardaar 2, My Oxford Year and more

The month of July is set to end, the new month of August is here, and as we head into the last and first week of the two months mentioned earlier, we are also gearing up for the fresh lineup of shows and movies that the audience can watch in the upcoming week from July 28 to August 3. The moviegoers can visit the theatre corridors for the highly anticipated sequels like Dhadak and Son of Sardaar 2. However, if you are not planning to visit theatres, then you can simply enjoy the shows like My Oxford Year and the Korean legal drama Beyond the Bar.

For all the moviegoers, here we have curated a list of shows and movies that are set to release next week.

Son of Sardaar 2

Release date: August 1

Where to watch: Theatres

Ajay Devgn is coming to take the audience on a laugh riot with the spiritual sequel of his 2012 movie Son of Sardaar. The movie picks up years after Jassi survived in the Punjabi house and resolved the family feud. As per the trailer, the carefree man has found himself in trouble again and that too in a house in Scotland, where he again gets involved in family drama. Mrunal Thakur is the lead alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, and others. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Dhadak 2

Release date: August 1

Where to watch: Theatres

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, making her feature-film debut, Dhadak 2 is a spiritual successor to Dhadak (2018) and is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal, released in 2018. Exploring the theme of caste-discrimination, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi. Both are deep in love with each other. But caste and society are the biggest obstacles between them. Ashish Chaudhary, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Manjiri Pupal are playing key roles in the movie.

My Oxford Year

Release date: August 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on a romance novel by Julia Whelan, the movie is a coming-of-age drama. The movie revolves around an ambitious American student, Ella Durran, who travels to Oxford in England to fulfil her dreams, but her life takes a dramatic and romantic turn when she meets a mysterious man named Jamie Davenport.

Beyond the Bar

Release date: August 1

Where to watch: Netflix