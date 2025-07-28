My Oxford Year: Plot, cast, all you need to know about upcoming Netflix original film



Netflix has come up with another rom com original to overwhelm your hearts this August. My Oxford Year is a upcoming romantic, coming-of-age film arriving on the platform. The film is adapted from Allison Burnett's screenplay which has its origins on a novel by Julia Whelan. Set to release on August 1, the film is helmed by BAFTA nominee Iain Morris. The director, best known for his British show The Inbetweeners, gets the production from Temple hill Entertainment for this film. Read on to know more about another University romance from trailer, cast, plot and everything for your ultimate guide to watch this film.

What is the plot of My Oxford Year?

Anna and Jamie in My Oxford Year Photograph: (Instagram)

Anna, played by Sofia Carson, is an ambitious American student who sets out to study at Oxford University, UK, to pursue her childhood dream. She is confident and everything goes on track with her life until she meets a charming, witty local, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). Jamie gets both their lives off course and brings unexpected emotional insights to Anna's carefully planned career path. The film's narration is beautifully backed by poetry and literature as Anna goes on a year-long course. The film unfolds the love and challenges of the two opposites as their chemistry drives the film.

Who are the Cast and Characters?

Leading the film are Purple Heart's Sofia Carson as Anna and the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actor Corey Mylchreest as Jamie. Born and brought up in New York, Anna decides to fulfill her dreams at Oxford University. Jamie, a local poet and Anna's tutor, shares love over poetry with undeniable onscreen chemistry, which eventually changes her life. The supporting actors in the film are Dougray Scott (Jamie's father), Catherine McCormack (Jamie's mother), Harry Trevaldwyn (Anna's roommate and best friend), Esmé Kingdom (Maggie Timbs), Poppy Gilbert (Cecelia Knowles) plus Nikhil Parmar, Romina Cocca, Yadier Fernández, Nia Anisah and Hugh Coles in key supporting roles.

Highlights from the trailer

My Oxford Year's trailer has been out on June 30,2025 which showcased Anna and Jamie's cute and emotional arc at Oxford. The trailer offers glimpses of their romance and scenic settings of Oxford. The film explores themes of love, ambition and messiness of real life woven into a poetic narrative echoing Anna and Jamie. “Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Sofia Carson said in an interview with Netflix.

Why to watch?

Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year Photograph: (Instagram)