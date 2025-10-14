/Alec Baldwin gives health update after being involved in a car accident with his brother Stephen

Alec Baldwin has shared a health update a day after he and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident in East Hampton in New York. The incident took place on October 13, as their vehicle hit a tree during severe weather conditions affecting the greater New York City area.

According to reports from local authorities, Alec, 67, was driving a white Range Rover SUV when the collision occurred.

Alex Baldwin gives a health update

In a short video shared on Instagram, the actor confirmed the crash and assured that both he and his brother Stephen were unharmed. “I got all these inquiries about my car thing this morning — I was in a car accident this morning. I'm fine,” he said.

Baldwin stated he was driving his wife’s car, which got badly damaged. He explained that the crash occurred after “a garbage truck the size of a whale” appeared in front of him, forcing him to swerve. “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree,” Baldwin said. “I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car — my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

The vehicle’s front end sustained significant damage, but both brothers were seen exiting safely with no visible injuries. Videos from the crash site were being circulated on social media on Monday.

The two were in New York to attend the final day of the Hamptons International Film Festival.