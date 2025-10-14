/Is The Rock John Cena’s final opponent in WWE? ‘The Great One’ jokes about ‘influencing that booking’

WWE veteran and a 17-time world champion, John Cena is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with only four scheduled appearances left before he calls it quits. While everyone continues to wonder who his final four opponents would be, and most importantly, who would be his final opponent, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the ‘Final Boss’, jokingly mentions his name. Although he claims to have a 'little influence' on who it should be, The Rock admits that it is John Cena who will perhaps have a final say in that, adding that he has earned it.

"You know, I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but really, it's whoever John wants," The Rock said during his appearance on the New Heights Podcast with Kelce Brothers. “It’s not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. It’s whoever John wants. That guy’s earned it.”

Considering that the fans have always admired Cena’s professionalism and kept him in the highest regard, The Rock, who headlined two successive WrestleManias against Cena, also mentioned him in the top bracket.



“The best part about John is that he comes as advertised. Who you think he is, that’s who he is, and he’s a good dude, and I love that guy,” The Rock said.



The Rock, however, was at the centre of things when Cena turned heel for the first time in his career during the Elimination Chamber PLE early this year, teasing a massive fusion in Cena’s farewell tour. Although that did not happen as The Rock never played any in-ring role in any of Cena’s matches afterwards, he was there handling his bookings behind the scenes.

